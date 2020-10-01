In this issue: A developer has a new design for the Taix replacement project. A wine bar is in the works for the former Par Paint space on Temple. And we've got a recap of the virtual EP Rising.

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

A developer has come up with a new design for a residential and commercial complex to replace the Taix French Restaurant building on Sunset Boulevard, The Eastsider reported. The size and height of the complex are pretty much the same as an earlier concept, which met with disapproval and downright hostility at a meeting of the Echo Park Neighborhood Council in late June. But the appearance has changed to a more traditional look. Head over to The Eastsider, look over the before-and-after renderings and let us know what you think.

The Dodgers opened their National League wild card series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, The Eastsider reported. They play Games 2 and 3 of their best-of-three series Thursday and Friday. The entire series is being played at Dodger Stadium without fans present. The winner will head to the National League Division Series to be played in Arlington, Texas.

A market/wine bar is planned in the former place of Par Paint store on Temple Street. An entity called Poco Enzo is seeking a conditional use permit to sell beer and wine for on-site or off-site consumption at 1634 W. Temple Street -- just a few paces from the beer and wine spot known as 1642. During the day, the shop will serve as a grab-and-go market, with such items as olives, dates, canned seafoods, vegan goods, bottled wine, kombucha, tartines and ceramics and wine glasses from local artists, according to a document filed with City Planning. In the evening, they will offer a selection of natural wines from Europe, as well as California.

The Pleasance House, a 106-year-old bungalow, has been nominated as a historic cultural monument. The two-story residence at 1336-1342 North Sutherland St. was home to internationally recognized artist Stephan von Huene between 1967 and 1973. The application for monument status describes the property as "an excellent and intact example of the Airplane Bungalow variation of the Craftsman architectural style." The home was built in 1914 for Agnes H. Pleasance. A detached guesthouse was added in 1924. The applicants, Jason and Caitlin Slack, are also the house's owners. The Cultural Heritage Commission is scheduled to vote on the nomination at its meeting today, Thursday, Oct. 1,

This year's Echo Park Rising came and went last Saturday, for anyone who tried to experience a beloved live event on their laptop or phone. From a free yoga class in the morning to a performance by the hardcore punk band Trap Girl at around 9:30 pm, this year's Rising offered about 11 hours of live-streamed content through the same devices that you have been using to attend virtual classes, virtual client meetings and virtual doctor visits. Maybe next year we can do it in a messy public space with a beer in our hands and an unmasked, unwashed stranger blocking our view. Did you think you'd ever miss that?

Upcoming Events

Friday, Oct. 2: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crime

Crimes this week included another assault with a deadly weapon near Glendale and Park, a robbery in the 1000 block of Alpine and two stolen vehicles reported at around the same time, a block of each other -- at Sunset and Logan, and Sunset and Echo Park -- according to CrimeMapping.com.

