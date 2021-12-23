In this issue: Burglars struck Echo Park's walk-up COVID testing site. Another large apartment building is planned on Temple Street. And the latest COVID surge has prompted some temporary closures.

Echo Park Scene

A holiday scene brightens up a dark street. Thanks to the reader who shared the photo.

News & Notes

Six robbery suspects were apprehended following a police pursuit that ended near Echo Park Lake. The chase began after a detective investigating a series of downtown jewelry robberies attempted to arrest a suspect driving a vehicle with five male passengers. Officers pursued the vehicle to Angeleno Heights, where the suspects ultimately abandoned the car near West Kensington Road and Bellevue.

A woman who visited Echo Park's walk-up COVID testing site, located behind Edendale Library, was surprised to learn she could not be tested. The reason? Burglars had stolen some of the testing site's materials overnight, reports The Eastsider.

The apartment boom on Temple Street continues. Last week a developer filed plans with the City to demolish Luzon Plaza, a two-story strip mall in the 1900 block of Temple. In its place would rise a block-wide, five-story, 93-unit complex between North Bonnie Brae Street and North Westlake Avenue. Eight units would be reserved for extremely low-income tenants.

The new L.A. Times list of places to go if you’re lonely includes Pot ceramics studio, the 108 L.A. piercing/welding/jewelry studio and Club Bahia.

Restaurant News: The Campanelle, a flower-shaped pasta tossed with mushrooms served at Bacetti, is one of Thrillist’s “Best Dishes We Ate This Year in LA.” It's “perfect for a cozy winter meal,” Thrillist said ... Lady Byrd Cafe has transformed its outdoor patio into a winter wonderland adorned with twinkling lights and frosted trees. Yelp Los Angeles made a video tour of the experience ... Taix French Restaurant is offering a special Christmas Eve menu.

COVID outbreaks have forced some temporary closures. Ototo and sister restaurant Tsubaki postponed a JFC special, inspired by the modern Japanese tradition of ordering KFC around Christmas, after closing temporarily this week due to a staff COVID-19 case ... Same thing happened at Woodcat Coffee. The Short Stop bar is also closed for the week.

City Councilmember Gil Cedillo wants homeless encampments banned around the boundaries of Elysian Park under the city's new anti-camping ordinance. However, enforcement won't happen within the park since the new law applies only to public rights of way, like sidewalks. “Therefore, this would start at the property line of the park going no more than 500 feet from the park,” said council office spokesman. (A separate law bans camping in city parks.)

Los Angeles Magazine visited Celeste Dupuy-Spencer, a painter who works out of an Elysian Heights bungalow, as she prepared for a solo show in Brussels this fall. “Celeste is the only painter I know who battles to maximum exhaustion with every work,” said Dupuy-Spencer’s primary dealer, Nino Mier. “It is absolute war in the studio.”

Crime

Crime reports last week included a robbery in the 2100 block of Clinton, a burglary in the 2100 block of Kensington, and a vehicle theft in the 500 block of Boylston, according to CrimeMapping.com.

