Echo Park Scene
After several cloudy and rainy days, Wednesday morning's rainbows were a welcome sight. Thanks to Martin Cox and Charles Gelsinger for their photos.
News & Notes
Plans to remove the Echo Park Lake fence were the focus of two meetings last week. City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez vowed to keep the park free of homeless encampments once the barrier comes down. But many remained skeptical -- and a yelling homeless woman outside one of the meetings didn't help. Soto-Martinez said that everyone wants a clean and safe park. Soto-Martinez didn't specify when the fence would be removed, but many speculated it would happen around the two-year anniversary later this month. The Eastsider
Teachers at Elysian Heights Arts Magnet on Baxter Street set up a GoFundMepage to support service workers during the strike. “We heard some of our SEIU co-workers say ‘I really want to be on the picket line, I really want to strike, but I’m not sure if I can make it work,’” said Hannah Day, an Elysian Heights Arts Magnet teacher, speaking to the Daily News, “so that’s when we decided to raise money.”
The recreation center at Echo Park Lake has been expanding its After School Club Program during the public school strike, as have other rec centers throughout the city. The program includes help with school assignments, recreation activities, lunch, and snacks to students in 1st to 5th grades from 7:30 am-6 pm. Registration is available online - first registered, first served. Go here for details.
The 38th Los Angeles Marathon took place on Sunday, beginning at Dodgers Stadium and finishing in Century City. Stacy Ndiwa of Kenya was the women's winner, with a time of two hours, 31 minutes, while Jemal Yimer of Ethiopia was the men's winner, completing the 26-mile, 385-yard course 2:13:13. ABC
Neighborhood crimes over the last couple of weeks included a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Laguna, grand theft from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Quintero, and petty theft in the 1200 block of Douglas, according to CrimeMapping.com.
