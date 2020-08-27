In this issue: Details emerge on the 18-year-old who died at Echo Park Lake. A comedian and her friends are making hygiene kits for the homeless. And a new restaurant is putting an emphasis on comfort food.

Echo Park Scene

News & Notes

The woman found dead in a tent at Echo Park Lake earlier this month was an 18-year-old honor student from Oceanside who had come to Los Angeles to participate in criminal justice protests, KGTV reported. Brianna Moore died Aug. 9 in the lake's steadily growing homeless encampment. A summary of the case by the L.A. County Medical Examiner Coroner described the death as accidental, saying it was caused by cocaine and fentanyl use.

Sandra Figueroa-Villa, who heads the nonprofit known as El Centro del Pueblo, is leaving the Police Commission in the wake of an illness, the L.A. Times reported. Mayor Eric Garcetti has nominated Montecito Heights resident Maria "Lou" Calanche to replace Figueroa-Villa, whose organization provides social services. "Sandra always stood and fought on the right side of history on the commission," Garcetti said in a statement. "We will miss her determination and leadership, and we wish her only strength as she moves on to her next chapter."

Comedian and Echo Park resident Mitra Jouhari has helped organize effort to distribute hygiene kits to the homeless living nearby, Vogue reported. She estimates that she and friends make about 1,000 kits a month that contain everything from toothbrushes to COVID-19 fact sheet in English and Spanish. "We also include handwritten notes of encouragement — just 'Have a nice day, I’m thinking of you' —as an extra thoughtful step."

The new restaurant known as the Douglas has opened inside the former home of The Park, located at the corner of Douglas and Sunset. The owners seem conscious of troubled times, offering a menu heavy on relatively low-priced comfort food -- burgers, fried chicken sandwiches and salads. The drinks menu is dominated by canned craft beers and wine. The Douglas, 1400 W. Sunset, is open for takeout and patio seating from 3 pm to 9 pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

Last week's item about an increase in illegal dumping across the city prompted a reader to remind us about Bulky Item Pickup. That's the name of the city service that collects abandoned sofas and other items left on the sidewalk. You can also order the removal of your own bulky items. Just call 3-1-1 or use the 311 app to request a pickup.

Events

Friday, Aug. 28: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crime

Crimes this week included a burglary in the 1900 block of Preston, a stolen vehicle at Lake Shore and Scott, and two robberies at the same time in the 1500 block of Echo Park Avenue, according to CrimeMapping.com.

