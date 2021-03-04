In this issue: A painter captures images of the tent city at the lake. Anti-vaxers return to the Dodger Stadium vaccination site. And an Angelino Heights Craftsman gets an extreme makeover (What's that boulder doing in the middle of the dining room table?)

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.

Echo Park Scene

Read more below about Karen Pokraka's paintings of Echo Park Lake's tent city.

News & Notes

Dozens of anti-vaccine protesters held another demonstration outside the COVID-19 vaccination center at Dodger Stadium last weekend. Unlike the previous anti-vax protest at the stadium, this recent incident did not appear to interfere with the vaccination operations. No arrests were reported.

An assault with a deadly weapon was reported near the corner of Echo Park and Laguna last weekend. It's the sixth reported assault by that corner since the beginning of December, according to records on Crimemapping.com. This corner is near the site of a fatal shooting in June 2020.

A wildly remodeled Craftsman in Angeleno Heights gets a visit from Architectural Digest. “I’m a maximalist by nature. I like to dial it up to 11 whenever possible,” said Eleanor Wells, one of the people who has helped entrepreneur Yoram Heller decorate the home with a vivid stained-glass front door, cloud wallpaper, leopard-print carpeting in the bedroom and a boulder sticking through the middle of a dining room table.

The owner of Hammer and Nails, a men’s grooming salon on Sunset, is rebuilding her business now that public health orders allow personal care businesses to operate indoors. “We are just happy to still be here,” Rebecca McDonald, told The Eastsider. McDonald noted that cosmetologists already had virus prevention training even before the pandemic took hold.

Painter Karen Pokraka captures Echo Park Lake in its current state - with idyllic palms, the distant skyline ... and the tents of the homeless. While Pokraka finds the sight of so many tents and homeless people living in the park is sad, it's now part of a landscape that residents and artists can't ignore.

Helen Brown and Echo Park Lake are among the drawings featured in Los Angeles' Hidden Heroes and Historic Places, a 34-page coloring book. Brown was an educator who helped preserve the social history of Filipinos in the United States by collecting books, pamphlets, newsletters and newspaper clippings that later served as the foundation for the Filipino American Library, which she founded along with the Los Angeles chapter of the Filipino American National Historical Society.

A sheared fire hydrant sent a jet of water up into the air last weekend at the corner of Echo Park and Grafton. The geyser slowed down traffic and had people taking pictures from near and far. One Twitter user said the a vehicle hit the hydrant but we could not confirm that with authorities. Neighbors could be seen cheering as firefighters brought the geyser under control.

Crime

Crimes this week included a burglary in the 1100 block of Logan, a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of Echo Park, and a robbery in the 1200 block of Temple, according to CrimeMapping.com.

