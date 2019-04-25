The creator of The Tick welcomed a visitor to his Echo Park home. Some local murals will be getting a touch-up. And a crowded cafe inspired singer-songwriter Bedouine to write a new song.

Echo Park Scene

Thanks to Jaymee Christopherson for sharing a photo of the Laveta Terrace palms at sunset.

News & Notes

Guess who lives in Echo Park? The creator of the comic book character The Tick! Ben Edlund created the obtuse, hyper-muscular parody of comic book superheroes when he was 18 and living in Norwood, Massachusetts. The character went on to be featured in a string of comic books, a Saturday morning cartoon, and eventually two live action series -- the latest of which is now in its second season. Marketplace visited Edlund at home, where he spoke about his creation and comic book media in general.

More housing is coming to Alvarado Street, with two separate projects preparing to bring 72 units of housing on a single block north of the 101 Freeway. One project in the 600 block of Alvarado will consist of a six-story, 12-unit apartment building with retail spaces, according to pending permits. Meanwhile, a second proposed development next door would include 60 units in a four-story structure if built, says a Planning Department filing.

Christopher Kwok gave up a lucrative career as a corporate consultant to start his own Echo Park tea house called Hey Hey. After more than a year in business, Kwok told The Eastsider what he has learned from starting a small business. "While I'm very grateful for these transferable skills I've been able to apply building Hey Hey, there were key things that I failed to prepare for or just overlooked."

Alice Cooper and his family have finally sold their duplex in the 1300 block of Laveta Terrace. Cooper put the duplex on the market last August for $1.299 million. But it sat and sat until earlier this month, when it sold for $1.1 million. The L.A. Times said he used the Spanish-style duplex as a writer’s retreat when working in L.A.

Gabba Gallery owner Jason Ostro has commissioned 28 artists to repaint murals in Historic Filipinotown, reports ABC7. Ostro began the project in 2014 and it’s still going strong. With the permission of homeowners and businesses, he and dozens of artists have painted more than 100 murals. The work can be found in three alleys in Historic Filipinotown and one in Echo Park.

Neighborhood volunteer Joelle Dobrow was honored by U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff as one of 2019 Women of the Year in the 28th Congressional District. Among her many accomplishments, Dobrow was a member of the first Women’s Steering Committee of the Directors Guild of America. She and others spearheaded early lawsuits against feature film studios for discriminating against women and minorities. She was also the first woman producer/director for KTEH in the Bay Area, and the first woman associate director/stage manager at KABC-TV in Los Angeles. In Echo Park, she may be best known for her work with the Edendale Library Friends Society.

Firefighters snuffed out a garage fire that broke out early Sunday along the 1300 block of Allesandro Street, according to The Eastsider. It took 28 firefighters 16 minutes to knock down the fire, which was reported at 4:21 a.m. There were no injuries, and no other buildings were damaged.

Azniv Korkejian, the recording artist known as Bedouine, has released Echo Park, a love song of sorts to the neighborhood she calls home. The song's video shows Korkejian strolling down Sunset, shopping at the farmers' market and hanging out by the lake with friends. The song is part of her upcoming album, Bird Songs of a Killjoy. The song, she told Uproxx, started off as a joke. She was annoyed that her usual cafe had become so busy there was no place to sit.

"I turned back around to my apartment, picked up the guitar, and started riffing on the neighborhood – it ended up being a really fun tune," she said. "I love my neighborhood but the rate at which things change can make your head spin. This song is about hanging on for dear life.”

Events

Friday, April 26: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Saturday, April 27: Terrible, Thanks for Asking - storytelling

Monday, April 29: The Area - film

Tuesday, April 30: Danza Azteca Xochipilli - Dance, for Día de los niños/Day of the children

Thursday, May 2: Marza Panther Acoustic Show

Crime

Crimes over the last seven days include attempted robbery at Park and Glendale, two vehicle break-ins three days apart in the 1300 block of Liberty, and a stolen vehicle at Allison and Laveta, according to CrimeMapping.com.