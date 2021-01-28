In this issue: A Tiny Home Village for the homeless is in the works on Alvarado. LA Marathon organizers have pushed the event back into the fall. And wait times are apparently getting shorter at the Dodger Stadium vaccination center.

Echo Park Scene

Thanks to Martin Cox for sharing his photo of storm clouds over Echo Park.

News & Notes

This year's L.A. Marathon -- which passes through Echo Park, as well as Los Feliz and Silver Lake -- has been postponed again, this time until the fall, organizers announced. The McCourt Foundation, which owns and manages the event, said the delay was necessary "given the current state of the pandemic in the Los Angeles area and the pace of vaccine roll-out." It's the second postponement for the 36th edition of the marathon, which begins at Dodger Stadium. Organizers had previously announced that the run was to be held in May instead of March. A new marathon date still needs to be determined.

The city is looking at leasing the parking lot at Alvarado and Scott - next to the AutoZone - and turning it into a Tiny Home Village for 74 homeless persons, The Eastsider reported. “The plan would be to place a tiny house village on a portion of this site which would provide shelter, hygiene needs, meals, on-site services, security, and other resources,” said Tony Arranaga, a spokesman for Councilman Mitch O’Farrell. The landowner is willing to discuss leasing the property to the city, but a lease has not yet been negotiated.

"L.A. doesn’t need to save every unremarkable little building," declares Curbed, as it reviews the effort to save the Taix building on Sunset. "If the owner is explicitly saying the business itself won’t survive, keeping the building around as a cultural monument raises additional questions about what culture, exactly, is being preserved."

Wait times for vaccinations at Dodger Stadium may be decreasing, LAist reported. Initial delays and hours-long waits resulted from a shortage of nurses and and from swarms of people showing up without an appointment. But with much of those problems clearing up, wait times should be under an hour, said L.A. County health director Barbara Ferrer.

Small businesses in Echo Park can try applying again for grants through the office of the 13 Council District, along with businesses in East Hollywood, Silver Lake, Atwater Village, and Elysian Heights, CBS LA reported. This is the second round of grant funding for the 13th district through the city’s Economic and Workforce Development Department. Grants recipients will be chosen at random.

Crime

Crimes this week included assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of Sunset, a robbery in the 1300 block of Sunset, and arson in the 600 block of Park Row Drive near Elysian Park, according to CrimeMapping.com.

