In this issue: L.A. Unified honors an Elysian Heights school teacher. A former manager allegedly stole weapons from the police academy gun shop. And, EP Rising releases its virtual lineup.

Also, check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses during the pandemic. And please support The EP Weekly and The Eastsider by becoming a reader sponsor or making a one-time contribution. Thank you!

Read on!!

Sign up here for your own Echo Park Weekly

Delivered to more than 2,300 subscribers Thursday mornings

Echo Park Scene

A new mural in front of Mohawk Bend was commissioned to christen the restaurant's expanded sidewalk dining space. "When Mohawk Bend approached me, the three words I took away for the design were 'colorful,' 'community,' and 'current,'" said artist Taylor "Kitty" Davis. "To me, nothing embodied those three words better than a garden, tended to by all people. It was important to show that community is work — hard work! — but the rewards are beautiful and beneficial."

News & Notes

Elysian Heights Elementary instructor Sheryl Murakoshi Gallo has been named one of L.A. Unified's Teachers of the Year, reports The Eastsider. The second-grade teacher was noted for her ability to develop a community within the classroom, and to make all the children feel included, regardless of their cultural backgrounds or academic strengths. Teaching runs in Murakoshi Gallo's family - her mother taught kindergarten.

A former civilian manager of the Los Angeles Police Academy gun store has been charged with stealing more than 20 weapons and then selling them, The Eastsider reported. Archi Duenas, 34, is charged with numerous felony and misdemeanor counts, including illegal possession of an assault weapon. Duenas is accused of taking at least 21 guns from the facility next to Elysian Park during a two-year period beginning in early 2018, and then selling the guns to others. Duenas has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Dodger fans held up signs that read "Cheaters Never Prosper" and "We Hate You" as the Houston Astros -- who were found to have cheated during 2017 World Series Championship series with the Dodgers -- arrived for a pair of games at Dodger Stadium last weekend, The Eastsider reported. Since the ballpark is off limits to the public during the pandemic, Dodger fans also had small planes fly over the stadium with anti-Astros banners, the L.A. Times reported. Banner messages included, "Astros cheated! Never forget! Go Dodgers" and "Hey Astr*s, Try Stealing This Sign."

Echo Park Rising is still on but in the form of a webcast. Highlights of the upcoming 10th annual music and arts festival include comedian/musician Reggie Watts and DJ John Tejada’s Wajatta. Watch for psychedelic cumbia fusion artists Tropa Magica, punk-folk musician Shannon Lay, multidimensionalist Girl God, punk rockers Trap Girl, guitarist Naia Izumi, the Bob Baker Marionettes, and many others, for a total of 10 solid hours of local entertainment. This year, Echo Park Rising runs on a webcast on Saturday Sept. 26, from noon to 10 pm.

KCET explores Elysian Park by car, discovering hidden-in-plain-sight landmarks in and near the park, such as the the curious Frank Glass and Grace E. Simons Memorial Sculpture, the Montecillo de Leo Politi Park within the park, the arboretum and the rec center, the L.A. Police Academy and Barlow Respiratory Hospital.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Dano’s Dumplings is popping up at Bar Bandini on Friday, Eater LA reports. They'll be selling pan-fried dumplings and to-go frozen dumplings starting at 4 p.m. Bar Bandini is at 2150 W. Sunset Blvd.

Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.

Upcoming Events

Friday, Sept. 18: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crime

Crimes this week included two assaults with a deadly weapon near Dawson and Cortez streets, burglary in the 1500 block of Pizarro, and grand theft in the 900 block of Marview, according to CrimeMapping.com.

What do you love about Echo Park?

EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:

What's your name?

What do you do? (optional)

How long have you lived in Echo Park?

What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?

Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)

We look forward to your responses.