In this issue: Several homeless persons were moved as part of a traffic median improvement project. Concession workers are threatening to strike at Dodger Stadium. And Echo Park's oldest restaurant, the Brite Spot, has closed.
Several homeless people living near the entrance to the 2 Freeway have been relocated, and the site is being prepared for new landscaping. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held last week for the $720,000 project on a sloping piece of public property between Glendale Boulevard and Allesandro Street.
The Brite Spot closed its doors less than a year after a new owner took over.
Stuart Weisfeld, who also owns Burbank's Lancers Family Restaurant, reopened the Echo Park diner last October after it had been shuttered for most of the pandemic. But restaurant is now closed once again and won't reopen, general managing partner Lance Corralez told The Eastsider. He said an explanation of the closure would be provided soon.
The landmark diner, which opened in 1949, has undergone several ownership changes in recent years. Silver Lake businesswoman Dana Hollister owned it for 14 years before selling it in 2018 to a new ownership group, which in turn sold it to the Lancers' group.
The restaurant property was included in the $51 million sale of the adjacent office building in January.
Last week's crime reports included two assaults with a deadly weapon near Bellevue and Douglas, a robbery near Sunset and Alvarado, and burglary near 1400 block of Glendale, according to CrimeMapping.com.
