In this issue: An encampment on Lemoyne Street gets cleaned up, sort of. The work of a neighborhood artist is featured in a solo exhibition. And "Artemis in Echo Park" lands on a list of essential L.A. poetry.
If you value the EP Weekly's roundup of neighborhood stories and info, we welcome financial contributions from our readers. And check out the Echo Park Guide to support neighborhood businesses.
Now, read on!
Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
Thanks to Merrick Morton for his shot of the Downtown skyline peeking through the palms and pines of Elysian Park.
Share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here. Or just reply to this newsletter, attach them to your email and provide a brief description. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
The encampment that won't go away
Sanitation workers, a cop, a skip loader and trash trucks descended on Lemoyne Street on Tuesday morning to carry out a cleanup at a controversial and longstanding encampment.
The encampment -- basically a huge pile of debris surrounding a van -- belongs to a woman who has long been a fixture on Lemoyne. Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez discussed her encampment last month at a community meeting where he promised to keep homeless residents from moving back to Echo Park Lake.
Soto-Martinez said the woman agreed to move into temporary housing after four weeks of visits to win her confidence. But she still spends her daytime hours on Lemoyne.
In the end, the cleanup turned out to be a work in progress. A day after the cleanup, suitcases, boxes, tree branches and other items were still in the street by the van on Lemoyne.
Eastsider Giveaway: Masa of Echo Park Gift Certificate
We love our Daily Digest newsletter subscribers — and we love pizza! So, we're excited to announce a giveaway that rewards our subscribers with one of our favorite foods. Our first Eastsider Giveaway prize is a $50 gift certificate from Masa of Echo Park -- home to an incredible Chicago-style deep-dish pizza and a menu full of tasty pastas, sandwiches and salads.
A couple of things:
• All current Daily Digest subscribers are automatically entered into the giveaway
• If you are not a Daily Digest subscriber, click or tap here to sign up.
• The contest ends April 19
Know of someone else who likes community news and pizza?
Then please forward this newsletter and encourage them to sign up or send this link: bit.ly/3mjsPMg
The winner will be selected at random and announced in an upcoming issue.
Good luck!
📢 News & Notes
A Mid-Century home on Valentine Street sold this week for $2.8 million, making it this year's highest-priced home sale so far, according to Redfin. The updated, 3-bedroom home with a detached structure sold for $180,000 over asking.
Logan Academy of Global Ecology on the corner of Montana and Logan streets is celebrating its 135-year anniversary on April 29 with a celebration from 11 am to 3 pm. The campus, formerly known as Logan Street School, was founded in 1888.
The 1991 poetry book "Artemis in Echo Park" by Eloise Klein Healy lands on the L.A. Times list of "the 14 most essential L.A. poems or poetry collections." It shares this honor with Bertolt Brecht's "Hollywood Elegies," and Charles Bukowski's "Love Is a Dog from Hell." "Nature bleeds through the city in Healy’s landmark debut poetry collection," writes reviewer Carolyn Kellogg. Healy was named Los Angeles’ first poet laureate in 2012.
Echo Park artist Gajin Fujita currently has a solo exhibition called “True Colors” at the L.A. Louver in Venice, with art that "blends Edo-era Japanese imagery with L.A. street art," says ArtNet. Fujita talks to ArtNet about his studio and his approach to his work.
Echo Park musician Shana Sarett has released a new single, "Cold in L.A." She talks to Flaunt about the song and her first music video.
Sponsor The Echo Park Weekly: Place a banner ad or sponsored message. Your financial support keeps us in business and allows us to provide free access to all readers. Email us at hello@TheEastsiderLA.com for details.
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crimes over the last couple of weeks included a burglary in the 1600 block of Sunset, and a stolen vehicle at the 1400 block of Calumet, according to CrimeMapping.com.
What did you think of today's Echo Park Weekly?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
What do you love about Echo Park?
EP Weekly offers subscribers the chance to share their thoughts on the neighborhood. If you live in Echo Park and are interested, please answer the questions below:
- What's your name?
- What do you do? (optional)
- How long have you lived in Echo Park?
- What's the best thing about living in Echo Park. What do you enjoy doing here?
- Please recommend a favorite hangout or overlooked gem (business, park, landmark, etc.)
We look forward to your responses.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.