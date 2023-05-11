In this issue: Plans are in the works to return vendors to Echo Park Lake. Tenants in one apartment building have been offered up to $55,000 to move out. And two residents were part of a Pulitzer-prize winning team.
Echo Park Scene
They're only a few weeks old, but this spring's goslings at Echo Park Lake already act like they own the place. Thanks to Sandra D. for the photo.
📢 News & Notes
Vendors may be headed back to Echo Park Lake. But the exact arrangement isn't clear yet, reports The Eastsider. City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, whose parents were street vendors, talked about it recently at a senior apartment complex near the park. “Sounded like everything is still in progress and not conclusive yet, at least not what has been shared with us,” said Suzanne Hollingshead, who attended the meeting. The city struggled more than a decade ago to deal with vendors who turned sections of the park into a weekly swap meet. For now, peddlers have set up stalls and tables on the sidewalk on Echo Park Avenue but not in the park itself.
Even $55,000 is not enough to buy out Elvira Rincon from her rent-controlled apartment near Dodger Stadium. The L.A. Times talks to Rincon and some of her neighbors who are holding onto their apartments, saying a huge buy-out won't last long in this housing market.
A vacant and tagged up building at Alvarado and Elsinore has been sold for $3.275 million, according to property records. The seller had initially intended to turn the two-story, renovated brick building into a recording studio, but those plans changed and property was put on the market, according to listing agent Figure 8 Realty. The buyer was not identified but was described as a "local business."
Dakota Smith and David Zahniser of Echo Park were among the L.A. Times reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize in the Breaking News category for their coverage of the secret recording of city council members and a labor leader that sent shock waves citywide.
Fire struck a small, unoccupied house Friday night in the 1200 block of Court Street, but was knocked down in 15 minutes. There were no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Eastsider
Echo Park Neighborhood Council elections that were scheduled for this Saturday will not take place because this council does not have any competitive races, according to Ann-Marie Holman with the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment. She said elections are only held where there are more candidates than seats.
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crimes over the last couple of weeks included two reports of assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer near Sunset and Beaudry; grand theft and petty theft in the 1100 block of Sunset; and burglary in the 1500 block of Allison, according to CrimeMapping.com.
