Echo Park Scene

An Echo Park sunset. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo.

News & Notes

So this is why a pedal boat on Echo Park Lake was disguised as a giant roast chicken. It was part of an ad campaign for Postmates, according to Adweek. The delivery service's current ad campaign, “When All You Can Food is Think About,” has people hallucinating about food. Other displays around town have included a 10-foot-tall soy sauce packet, a piece of sushi the size of a small car, and a giant piece of salmon nigiri.

The former site of the Bootleg Theater has reopened under new ownership, new management, and a new name: 2220 Arts + Archives. “All the same sound equipment is there, and the former sound man and bar/house manager are staying on with the new venue,” said Andrew Maxwell, the managing director and part of the ownership group. But probably half the programming will now be related to cinema and literature, and the music mix is likely to be less rock and indie and more improvised and experimental music, as well as jazz and electronica.

Barlow Respiratory Hospital has released a rendering of the new skilled nursing facility that it plans to build on the south end of the hospital’s Stadium Way campus. The four-story, 59.5-foot-high building would accommodate 150 beds. The site of construction is currently a parking lot at Stadium Way and Boylston Street. Although the Barlow campus is listed as a Historic-Cultural monument, one structure used as a shed would be demolished in the course of construction.

It has now become common for homes in Echo Park and many other L.A. neighborhoods to sell for a million dollars and more, the Los Angeles Times reported. This means a struggle for new homebuyers, such as Alan Torres and his wife, Vanya, who came up with $1.04 million for a two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Echo Park. “I don’t even have two bathrooms,” Alan Torres told the Times. And where did they come up with the money? About half the down payment came from the sale of a cryptocurrency called Ether. In the most recent six-month period this year, 85 homes sold for more than $1 million in Echo Park, according to Redfin.

Crime

Crime over the last week included grand theft in the 1000 block of Kensington, a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of Bellevue, and two reports of spousal abuse in the 900 block of Everett, according to CrimeMapping.com.

