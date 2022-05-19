In this issue: Fire scorched a vacant restaurant. A 101-year-old Spanish Revival home sold for $2.2 million. And readers have ideas about what to do after Rite Aid closes.
Echo Park Scene
The setting sun and palm trees of Laveta Terrace give Echo Park a tropical vibe. Thanks to Jaymee Christopherson for the photo.
News & Notes
A vacant restaurant was damaged early Monday by an outdoor rubbish fire that also scorched part of the interior. The blaze blackened one side of the building at Sunset and Reservoir that most recently housed a Baby Blues BBQ, and, before that, Costa Alegre. The building is next to Taix French restaurant, which was not damaged. There's no word on what caused the fire.
The Echo Park Rite Aid will close for good today (May 19). What should replace the Glendale Boulevard store? We posed a few suggestions in a poll, and readers chimed in with a few ideas of their own. Jane N., for example, was very particular: "I'd like a nicely landscaped mixed-income, multi-unit housing with retail including independent restaurants and shops (no chains) on the first floor."
The L.A. Times endorsed challenger Kate Pynoos over incumbent Mitch O'Farrell in next month's Council District 13 election. The Times praises Pynoos for her housing plans and experience working for Councilman Mike Bonin. O’Farrell, meanwhile, “has done an acceptable job during his nine years on the City Council ... but voters shouldn’t have to settle for just acceptable.”
A police pursuit through Historic Filipinotown Tuesday ended with shots fired. But no one was hit. The incident involved a collision near Alvarado and Temple and ended with another crash and shooting near Third and Union streets.
Masa of Echo Park, already known for its Chicago-style deep-dish pizza, has also been praised by Tasting Table as one of the best places in the city for vegan pizza. "Masa of Echo Park even serves vegan meatballs that use Beyond meat and taste incredibly similar to the real deal."
A castle-like Spanish Revival three-bedroom on Laveta Terrace sold for $2.2 million, making it the week's highest-priced home sale, according to Redfin. The 101-year-old home, located near the Laveta Terrace Steps, sold for $215,000 over the asking price.
The Dodgers will be wearing on-field pride caps as the organization celebrates its ninth annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium on June 3. T Fans who purchase a special ticket package to the June 3 game will receive an exclusive commemorative Dodger LGBTQ+ game jersey. Various guests and activities are scheduled during and before the game.
Crime
Last week's crime reports included a robbery in the morning and shoplifting in the afternoon in the 1400 block of Glendale, assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of Alvarado, and another assault later in the week in the 1300 block of Alvarado, according to CrimeMapping.com.
