In this issue: The Echo Park Lake lotus bed is in trouble, again. A woman was run over and killed in the Vons' parking lot. The neighborhood lost, for now, an acclaimed sandwich shop but gained a popular food truck.
Echo Park: Thanks to Katrina Alexy for her photo of bunches of tunas (prickly pears) ready for picking off this neighborhood nopal.
News & Notes
A woman lying down in the Vons' parking lot was run over and killed by a big rig truck early Tuesday morning. The woman, in her 30s, was fatally injured at about 1 a.m. KTLA reported that the truck driver was in the parking lot making a U-turn when he thought he had hit a pile of debris. The driver was unaware that he had run over somebody until another person informed him. The Eastsider
It's been hard not to notice how the lotuses have been disappearing from the lake year after year - even as the park celebrates the annual Lotus Festival. Why? Maybe a lack of nutrients. Or perhaps a lack of attention. It doesn't seem like any city department is responsible for the lake’s famed lotus. The Eastsider
The attorney for Houston Tipping, a police officer who died after a training exercise at the Elysian Park Police Academy, said the officer had been investigating a gang rape by four offers. At least one of whom was present when Tipping was fatally injured. His death has been ruled an accident, with no evidence of negligence or wrongdoing, according to NBC LA.
Konbi, the noted Japanese luncheonette, has closed, at least as a take-out restaurant, the owners announced on Instagram. After opening in 2018, Bon Appetit called the tiny sandwich shop America's best new restaurant, and it later climbed into the prestigious Michelin guide. But apparently that didn't make it financially viable. "The reality of putting so much care into a sandwich and boxing it up for takeaway isn’t making sense any more," the Instagram post stated. But all is not lost. Eater LA reports that Konbi plans to reopen with a new dine-in menu, and it still has a Culver City location.
Meanwhile, El Ruso, praised for its handmade Sonoran flour tortillas and sobaquera-style burritos, is now parking its popular food truck in Echo Park. The El Ruso truck is located on Logan Street, north of Sunset Boulevard. That puts it a few steps away from the Tacos Arizas truck, which has been in that spot for ages. Cash only. Go here for days and hours.
Urban Peace Institute has won a $75,000 grant from LA2050. The Institute, with an office in the Citibank building , was set up to help reduce gun and gang violence. LA2050 praised it for "expanding its violence reduction programming to South Park, creating safe routes to school for students and training residents to lead community safety solutions."
Crimes last week included arson along the 800 block of Academy Drive, rape in the 1100 block of Sunset, and two grand thefts from a vehicle in the 700 and 800 blocks of Kensington, according to CrimeMapping.com.
