In this issue: A jogger who suffered a heart attack is looking for the man who saved his life. A 69-unit apartment building is in the works for Sunset Boulevard. And the Dodgers have been caught up in the culture wars.
Echo Park Scene
In the mood for a sip of sake and a snack? Restaurant reviewer Merrill Shindler stopped by Ototo in Angeleno Heights and found a sake pub with an encyclopedic menu of brewed rice drinks and a smaller list of dishes to go with the sakes. Another Japanese restaurant is headed to the neighborhood. See details below.
📢 News & Notes
Glen Phillips would like to know who saved his life. The 56-year-old music management professional was jogging in Elysian Park on April 7 when he collapsed with a heart attack near the Marian Harlow Memorial Grove. Someone performed CPR on him until the ambulance arrived. Phillips has now posted a flier - and is planning a press conference - to find the person who saved him, "so I can thank him personally." The Eastsider
A six-story apartment building has been proposed for the former Barragan's parking lot at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Laveta Terrace, according to a building permit application. The project would include 69 apartments, eight of which would be affordable, over two levels of underground parking and a lobby. The neighborhood council's Planning & Land Use Committee is scheduled to discuss the project tonight, May 18 at 7 pm, at the United Methodist Church, 1226 N. Alvarado.
The Dodgers Wednesday withdrew an invitation the team had extended to The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a gay activists' organization, to participate in the team's annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night. Various Catholic groups and even a U.S. senator had criticized the team for including the group while gay rights activists derided the Dodgers for rescinding the invite. The Eastsider
A man was wounded in a shooting shortly after midnight Saturday near Sunset Boulevard and Lemoyne Street, police said. Some reports indicated that the victim was an Uber driver shot in the hand. But LAPD spokesman Matthew Cruz could not verify that or what prompted the shooting. The Eastsider
The overwhelming majority who took our poll about Echo Park Lake vendors said they did not want sales starting up again inside the park. The question is "Should venders be allowed back into Echo Park Lake?" As of Wednesday afternoon, only 17.6% answered "Yes," 20.6% said "Yes, but just a few of them," and 61.8% said "No, none at all." City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez's office is currently examining ways that vending might return. For now, peddlers have set up stalls and tables on the sidewalk on Echo Park Avenue but not inside the park itself.
A restaurant company in Japan plans to open a branch at 1712 W. Sunset Blvd., the old location for Blue Bottle Coffee and Echo Park Independent Co-Op, according to Eater LA. The menu will include Japanese small plates, meals, and drinks. An opening date hasn't been announced yet, but the restaurant is already hiring.
Plans are moving ahead to build 104 residential units at 1483-1503 W. Sunset Blvd., next to Little Joy Cocktails, after an appeal against some aspects of the plan was rejected. Construction of the five-story residential-commercial building involves demolishing the existing parking lot and the two commercial buildings at 1487 and 1489 W. Sunset Blvd., while keeping the two buildings at 1501 and 1485 W. Sunset Blvd.
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crimes over the last couple of weeks included seven reports of theft over a three-day period in the 300 block of Westlake, a motor vehicle theft in the 500 block of Bonnie Brae, and burglary in the 1000 block of Laguna, according to CrimeMapping.com.
