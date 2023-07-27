Hot enough for you? Where do you go in the neighborhood for a refreshing drink? Reply to this email with your pick.
Now, read on!
Delivered to more than 2,000 subscribers Thursday mornings
Echo Park Scene
Workers were quick to dismantle the decorations from the Lotus Festival at Echo Park Lake. Until next year. Thanks to Jonathan Hyde for the photo.
The woman behind an Elysian Park oasis
The hilltop guerrilla garden in Elysian Park known as the Marian Harlow Grove is a charming oasis with amazing views.
But who was Marian Harlow?
Marion was born in 1909 in a home her father built on Altivo Way in Elysian Heights, a short walk from the park. She later followed her husband to jobs on the East Coast and Canada. But she insisted on coming back home, and in 1969, she returned to Altivo Way, said her daughter, Nora.
Marian established the Grove in the early 1970s as a place where neighbors could honor those who died by planting a tree or shrub. She and her sister-in-law convinced neighbors to help maintain it and had the parks department install a faucet.
Harlow passed in 1989. But her friends had artist Peter Shire create a memorial where a redbud tree was planted in her honor.
"She tended to work in the background, making things happen while letting others take the lead," said Nora of her mother.
📢 News & Notes
A rally was held at Echo Park Lake Saturday to mark the 5th anniversary of the fatal shooting of Silver Lake Trader Joe's employee Mely Corado, who was killed by an officer's bullet during a shootout with a suspect. ABC7
An asking price has now been stated for the lease on the Burrito King building at Sunset and Alvarado. The advertisement asks $6,400 a month for the 900-square-foot space (including storage). The ad is also asking for $50,000 in "key money" to take over the lease.
A motorist was arrested Monday morning after leading police on a brief chase in a possibly stolen vehicle. The chase began about 9:30 a.m. at Alvarado and Maryland streets in the Westlake area. The vehicle, a Tesla, ran over a spike strip before the motorist stopped a few minutes later in an Auto Zone parking lot near Alvarado Street and Glendale Boulevard. The Eastsider
Daniel Dooreck welcomes the L.A. Times to his Echo Park pottery studio, where the former sommelier turned his ceramics hobby into an unexpected career.
🚔 Crime
Neighborhood crime reports over the last couple of weeks included arson at Park Row and Grand View, assault with a deadly weapon in the 1100 block of Alvarado, and a stolen vehicle in the 1100 block of Laguna, according to CrimeMapping.com.
