In this issue: The neighborhood went wild over the Dodger's World Series victory. A 176-unit apartment complex is headed to Sunset. And 50-plus new designs for dispensing your toilet paper.

Echo Park Scene

The Dodgers' World Series Championship victory on Tuesday night unleashed a barrage of celebratory fireworks and cheering across the neighborhood, reports The Eastsider. Fans blocked traffic on Sunset during spontaneous celebrations as cars performed "burnouts" at Sunset and Alvarado and other intersections. The party-like atmosphere also got out of hand, however, as objects were thrown at police and officers fired projectiles to clear the streets.

News & Notes

Plans have been filed for a 176-unit apartment complex at 2217-2235 W. Sunset Blvd. This is much same location as a proposal from around 10 years ago, which never came to fruition. The Real Deal reports that the latest project has been filed by Cypress Equity Investments, which worked with TriWest Development to buy the properties in February for $17.6 million. The company is pitching this as a Transit Oriented Community project, a designation that allows for higher density limits under existing zoning in exchange for a percentage of units for low-income renters.

A man was taken to a hospital Friday night after reporting that he had been shot in the foot, The Eastsider said. The victim, who was in the 1200 block of Bellevue Avenue, not far from Sunset Boulevard, called police at about 7:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Neither his condition nor suspect information were available.

You know what they say: Build a better toilet paper holder and the world will beat a path to your door. A very hasty, direct path -- particularly after eating vegan food for a few days. Marta gallery on Sunset is presenting an exhibition of toilet paper holders created by more than 50 different artists and designers, the Los Angeles Times reports. In an exhibition titled “Under/Over” (named presumably after the eternal toilet-paper roll question), the various toilet paper holders incorporate personal statements, political statements, and in at least one case, a Black & Decker drill. The exhibition ends Nov. 1. Visits require an appointment. Marta is at 1545 Sunset Blvd.

You no longer have to wait until Nov. 3 to cast your ballot. Three Vote Centers will open in the Echo Park area on Friday or you can use a trio of ballot drop boxes as well. Here are the details:

Vote Centers open Friday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m.:

Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave - Outdoor, Upper Deck - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Echo Park Community Center, 313 Patton St - Gymnasium - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Elysian Park Therapeutic Rec Center, 929 Academy Rd - Multi-Purpose Room - Hours: 10/30 - 11/02: 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, 11/03: 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM

The neighborhood also has three Ballot Drop Boxes nearby:

Echo Park Branch Library, 1410 West Temple Street - 24 Hours

Edendale Branch Library, 2011 Sunset Boulevard - 24 Hours

Lake Street Community Center, 227 North Lake Street - Sunrise to Sunset

Click here to search for a Vote Center near you.

Click here to search for a Ballot Drop Box near you.

For a complete list of Eastside Vote Centers and Drop Boxes, click here.

Upcoming Events

Thursday, Oct. 29: Discussion About Homeless at Echo Park Lake

Friday, Oct. 30: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crime

Crimes this week included assault with a deadly weapon near Edgeware and Boston, robbery in the 1800 block of Echo Park Avenue and a stolen vehicle and a vehicle break-in on Temple near Laveta, according to CrimeMapping.com.

