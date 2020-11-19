In this issue: Despite health department orders, Angelus Temple is holding indoor religious services. A bicycle shop owner deals with sickness and renewed sales during the pandemic. And a peek into the Tom of Finland House.

Health officials may have banned indoor religious services, but Angelus Temple welcomed back worshipers to the 3,500-seat church across from Echo Park Lake, reports The Eastsider. The services featured singing, live bands and other musical performances, according to video and photos from the church. "It's been so long," said pastor Matthew Barnett in a video of the church's first in-person service since the pandemic began. "Eight months is an eternity. But I'm so glad to see you."

Strange times in the bicycle business: The Eastsider spoke with the owners of Revenge Fantasy Cycles, which has had mixed fortunes over the last several months. In March, co-owner Megan Guerra contracted COVID-19, and the shop closed for a month. Guerra recovered and returned to business, only to encounter swarms of new customers, as bike sales nationwide rose 81% higher in April through July than in the same period in 2019. The current biggest challenge is a tight supply chain from China.

The Habit Burger on Sunset reopened last week after shutting down in late October. One reader noted that no signs had been posted explaining the closure. But LA County's Public Health Department website shows that the location has been cited for failing to comply with COVID-19 health orders and that three workers had been infected.

City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell has begun a monthly distribution of free food out of his Echo Park office, the CD 13 office announced. The first was conducted on Friday, Nov. 13. Future events will take place the second Friday of each month, from 10 am to 12 pm, at the Councilman's district office, 1722 Sunset Blvd. Residents who live in the 13th District can register to receive a distribution. Email Julio Ramos of SALEF at jramos@salef.org or call or text (213) 246-2471.

If you've ever meant to have a look at the Tom of Finland House, the sometime home for homoerotic artist artist Tom of Finland on Laveta Terrace, Coolhunting has pictures of interior displays.

Friday, Nov. 20: Echo Park Farmers' Market

Crime

Crimes this week included two assaults in the 800 block of Alvarado, a burglary in the 1500 block of Sunset, and a robbery in the 2200 block of Sunset, according to CrimeMapping.com.

