In this issue: An actor pays $1.3 million for a bungalow after winning a bidding war. A queer country-and-western line dancing class will have to find a new venue. And the story behind the home of a legendary librarian.
Some residents near Delta and Echo Park avenues were awakened at about 3 am on Monday by fire engine sirens and loud popping sounds. The morning revealed the blackened remains of two cars parked next to each other on Delta by Canyon Coffee. The fire department did not have details about what happened but a woman who lives nearby said she saw firefighters dousing the burning cars, only to see the fire errupt again a few times before the blaze was extinguished.
News & Notes
Actor Zach Woods - from "The Office," “Silicon Valley,” “Veep,” “Avenue 5” -- has won a bidding war for a small 1920s bungalow in the neighborhood, Dirt reported. The two-bedroom/one-bathroom on a small lot went for $1.3 million -- $270,000 more than the asking price.
A queer country-and-western line dancing class takes the floor at Club Bahia every Monday night. The L.A. Times looks at the history and the people behind the event. The class will have to find a new home soon, however, since the club is scheduled to close this spring, the Times said. The site was sold and is most likely to be redeveloped.
The Eastsider looks at the historic Foy House on Carroll Avenue, which (in its original location at 7th Street and Figueroa) once housed Mary Foy, the first female chief librarian for the Los Angeles Public Library.
If you happen to watch the new Netflix movie “Your Place or Mine,” see if you can spot a neighborhood home. House Beautiful says the exterior and garden of an Echo Park home is used as the home of the film’s lead character, Debbie Dunn, played by Reese Witherspoon. No word on the house’s exact location, but House Beautiful says it’s located "at the top of a 100-step hillside walkway."
City Council member Hugo Soto-Martinez talked to L.A. Taco about taking down the fence around Echo Park Lake. "Putting up a fence is easy, because it’s masking the problem," Soto-Martinez told Taco. "What we’re trying to do is create a model that is effective, that can be used in other parts of the city."
Neighborhood crimes over the last couple of weeks included a burglary in the 800 block of Academy Road, a vehicle theft in the 1600 block of Sargent, and assault with a deadly weapon near Victor and Temple, according to CrimeMapping.com.
