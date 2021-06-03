Echo Park - Elysian Park may not be getting its new dog park in the immediate future. But other improvements are being completed one by one, as park officials make their way through a pack of upgrades and new projects that were approved in 2019.

The improvements are being funded largely by $12.5 million that the L.A. Department of Water Power gave to the park improvement fund in return for covering up the park’s reservoir.

The planned improvements consist of 15 projects, ranging from trail improvements to a new Universal Access Playground. Here are some of the highlights, and where they currently stand, according to Rose Watson from the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks:

• Carob Grove Dog Park and Picnic Area Project

This is to have a dog park with separate sections for large ad small dogs. Construction involves a picnic area, a shade structure, a path of travel, a parking lot upgrade, trail construction, irrigation adjustments and appropriate signage.

This project is still in the pre-design phase, Watson said. “Our staff is in the process of evaluating potential locations for the dog park,” she added.

• Solano Canyon Synthetic Soccer Field and Restroom Project

A new synthetic soccer field is being installed over an existing turf field. Bleachers and shade structures are also going up. The project is near completion, and a new sewer line upgrade is in progress.

• Solano Canyon Universal Access Playground

An old playground and picnic area are to be removed, and replaced with a new Universal Access Playground, and a new picnic area with fitness equipment, shade structures, and a new restroom. The project is currently in the design phase. Plans should be ready by mid-May.

• Chavez Ridge Disc Golf Addition Project

Ten new targets and tees have been added to the 17 that were already at the target disc golf course, bringing the total number of targets to 27. The cost of this project was covered by donations, Watson said.

• Buena Vista Point Disc Golf and Picnic Area Project

A new 14-target disc golf course has been constructed at Buena Vista Point, and the picnic areas along Buena Vista Drive has been renovated. The cost of this, too, was covered by donations.

• Park Rangers

Two new rangers have been assigned to the park, and have already been patrolling it daily.