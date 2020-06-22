Echo Park - A man died after being shot multiple times near Echo Park Lake Friday night, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified, and police have described him only as a male in his 30s.

He was shot on the sidewalk above the lake, along the 700 block of Echo Park Avenue, at around 11:45 p.m., according to LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide. However, one reader said the man was found down on the sidewalk across the street from the lake.

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the case, according to LAPD spokeswoman Norma Eisenman with the department's public information office. The suspect - a 19-year-old male Hispanic - allegedly approached the victim on foot and fired multiple times, striking the victim. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction, but was later located and arrested in the area.

LAFD transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A reader contacted The Eastsider saying the park was crowded when police arrived, and that paramedics began working with extreme urgency.

Another reader reported a huge police presence, and said the street was roped off for hours.