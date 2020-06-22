Echo Park - A man died after being shot multiple times near Echo Park Lake Friday night, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified, and police have described him only as a male in his 30s. He was shot on the sidewalk above the lake, along the 700 block of Echo Park Avenue, at around 11:45 p.m., according to LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide.

A reader contacted The Eastsider saying the park was crowded when police arrived, and that paramedics began working with extreme urgency.

Another reader reported a huge police presence, and said the street was roped off for hours.