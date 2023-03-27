Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Echo Park -- Workers began taking down the fence around Echo Park Lake this morning, about two years after the chain-link barrier was installed following the removal of a large homeless encampment at the lake.
Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez promised to remove the fence during his successful City Council campaign last year and held two recent town halls trying to win support for his decision despite opposition from some residents who fear the park will once again become a homeless encampment once the fence comes down. Some have even called for a permanent iron fence.
Several hours after contractors for the Recreation & Parks Department began dismantling the fence, a statement from Soto-Martinez' office said: "There will be service providers and outreach workers at the park 7 days-a-week, and we will have a team of unarmed responders available during nighttime hours if any issues arise at the park. Our entire team continues to communicate constantly and openly with trusted service providers, the Department of Recreation & Parks, and community leaders to ensure this process is successful."
Soto-Martinez has said before that everyone wants a clean and safe park.
“The only disagreement we have is that some people believe the only way to accomplish that is with a fence," he said during one community meeting. "And I believe that we can accomplish that without a fence.”
In the two town hall meetings. Soto-Martinez told the audiences that a council office survey showed that 80% supported taking down the barrier. However, last week, an aide told the L.A. Times that 50% supported removing the chain link fence. What gives?
After we asked about the discrepancy, an Hugo-Soto Martinez spokesman Nick Barnes Batista responded:
"The 80% number was among only people who have an opinion about the fence staying up/coming down, and it was based on our survey results as of last week." Here are the most recent results, in full:
"What gives?" Tell us what gives about that comment in the story?! You show your bias rather than giving objective reports. You keep making insinuations about Soto Martinez. The great majority of voters chose him over O'Farrell. Live with it.
