fence 1.JPG

Echo Park -- Workers began taking down the fence around Echo Park Lake this morning, about two years after the chain-link barrier was installed following the removal of a large homeless encampment at the lake.

Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez promised to remove the fence during his successful City Council campaign last year and held two recent town halls trying to win support for his decision despite opposition from some residents who fear the park will once again become a homeless encampment once the fence comes down. Some have even called for a permanent iron fence.

fence 2.jpg
fence 3.jpg
Two workers removing fence panel at Echo Park Lake

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

