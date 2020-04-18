Though the trails are closed in Elysian Park during the pandemic, the city's second largest park still attracts widely scattered picnickers across its lawns and fields. A few walkers and joggers stroll along the roads while odd bicyclist or two grind their way up the hilly main roads.

The park may look the same, but it is unusually quiet and tranquil, even on weekends, when families and groups would normally gather for large parties and picnics and wobbly bounce houses would sprout across in picnic areas.

But's the park's tranquil state is welcome to those seeking relief of coronavirus news and panic.

"The park is a lifesaver for coronavirus stress. I am in it almost everyday," said Jaymee Christopherson, an Echo Park resident who managed to get these pictures of the park in its current, unusually quiet state.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

"The most striking difference of course is the lack of traffic along Stadium Way," she said. "It’s eerie at times."

That difference may be triggering one other change - the possible emergence of the shyer animals hiding in the foliage. "I have noticed a lot more wildlife," she said, "but maybe that’s just because I am there more often and paying closer attention."

"I think we are all so grateful to have the park here," Christopherson said.