Echo Park -- A fire in a small unoccupied house in was knocked down in 15 minutes Friday evening.

Firefighters were called at 10 p.m. to the south end of the neighborhood at 1274 W. Court St., between Temple and First streets, where they knocked back the flames at the front of the residence and then began an offensive attack, said the Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

House Ablaze in Westlake @CitizenApp

1274 W Court St Yesterday 10:03:02 PM PDT

