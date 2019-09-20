Echo Park -- Firefighters extinguished a house fire that broke out in an attic this afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 pm in the 2300 block of Berkeley Avenue, said LAFD.

Firefighters cut open the roof to get access to the fire, which was knocked down in about 30 minutes.

No injuries reported. No word on what may have sparked the blaze.