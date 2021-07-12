Echo Park -- Sunset Boulevard was shut down tonight after L.A. Fire Department units responded to a fire on the roof of a vacant commercial building.

The fire in the 1200 block of Sunset was reported shortly before 9 pm om one of the buildings of a former hardware store near Marion Street, according to one tipster.

It took fire crews about 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze, said the LAFD. There were no reports of injuries or what caused the blaze.

The Reliable Do It Center closed in 2013 after a developer purchased the property with plans to build a large apartment building on the site.