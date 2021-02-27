Fire hydrant geyser

Traffic slows on Echo Park Avenue as water shoots up from damaged fire hydrant.

Echo Park -- A sheared fire hydrant sent a jet of water up into the air this afternoon at the corner of Echo Park and Grafton avenues.

The geyser slowed down traffic and had people taking pictures from near and far.

One Twitter user said the a vehicle hit the hydrant but we could not confirm that with authorities. 

Neighbors could be seen cheering as firefighters brought the geyser under control. 

View of Echo Park fire hydrant geyser

Geyser seen from the hills of Echo Park.

