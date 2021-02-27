Echo Park -- A sheared fire hydrant sent a jet of water up into the air this afternoon at the corner of Echo Park and Grafton avenues.
The geyser slowed down traffic and had people taking pictures from near and far.
One Twitter user said the a vehicle hit the hydrant but we could not confirm that with authorities.
Neighbors could be seen cheering as firefighters brought the geyser under control.
Firefighters rolling up in their fire engine red fire engine 🚒 pic.twitter.com/ZSy5mZ8J0O— Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) February 27, 2021
Firefighters getting absolutely soaked 💦💦💦 pic.twitter.com/95UZRkynSJ— Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) February 27, 2021
The firefighters tame the worst of the geyser, eliciting cheers from neighbors. They emerge from under the yellow mega-poncho. pic.twitter.com/uNS7lmMP2s— Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) February 27, 2021
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.