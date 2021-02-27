Echo Park -- A sheared fire hydrant sent a jet of water up into the air this afternoon at the corner of Echo Park and Grafton avenues.

The geyser slowed down traffic and had people taking pictures from near and far.

One Twitter user said the a vehicle hit the hydrant but we could not confirm that with authorities.

Neighbors could be seen cheering as firefighters brought the geyser under control.

Firefighters rolling up in their fire engine red fire engine 🚒 pic.twitter.com/ZSy5mZ8J0O — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) February 27, 2021

Firefighters getting absolutely soaked 💦💦💦 pic.twitter.com/95UZRkynSJ — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) February 27, 2021

The firefighters tame the worst of the geyser, eliciting cheers from neighbors. They emerge from under the yellow mega-poncho. pic.twitter.com/uNS7lmMP2s — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) February 27, 2021