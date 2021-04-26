Echo Park -- Rev. J. Jon Bruno, former bishop to the Echo Park-based Episcopal diocese of Los Angeles, has died at the age of 74, his family said Saturday.

Bruno, who was born in Echo Park and raised in East Los Angeles, died of natural causes at his home on Friday, the family said.

"Our family and the many others who knew and loved Jon have been blessed with his magnificent life. We are gladdened to know that he has been greeted by St. Peter and is in the loving hands of God," his wife Mary said in a statement. "We ask that our family is included in your prayers and our privacy respected in this time of grief."

J. Jon Bruno was born Nov. 17, 1946, in Los Angeles. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1987 and served in his role as bishop to the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles from 2002 until his retirement in 2017.

Bruno, who grew up Catholic, graduated from Garfield High and Cal State L.A. In the years before being appointed rector of the Episcopal parish in Echo Park, Bruno briefly played professional football with the Denver Broncos, worked as a Burbank police officer and also served as a general manager of Taix restaurant in Echo Park, according to a 1985 L.A. Times story.

Bruno retired after a panel of officials from the national Episcopal Church voted to suspend him for three years over a dispute in which Bruno tried and failed to sell the St. James the Great church in Newport Beach to a developer.

Services and other arrangements were pending.