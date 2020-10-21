Echo Park -- Jeffrey Kleeger noticed a raven going crazy going around a tree next to Elysian Park. He look up and there up high hanging out on a branch was a fox.

It's fairly common to see coyotes roaming the streets of Echo Park and trails of Elysian Park. Bobcats have even been spotted. But The Eastsider some longtime residents familiar with Elysian Park say they have never seen a fox in the neighborhood.

"I went back to my truck to grab my phone so I could take a photo," said Kleeger who spotted the fox at Park Drive at Ewing Street on Monday afternoon. "Luckily he/she was still there."

Foxes have been spotted in Griffith Park, so a fox in Elysian Park wouldn't be out of the question. We've approached an urban wildlife expert for more info about this latest urban wildlife sighting.