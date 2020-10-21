Echo Park -- Jeffrey Kleeger noticed a raven going crazy going around a tree next to Elysian Park. He look up and there up high hanging out on a branch was a fox.
It's fairly common to see coyotes roaming the streets of Echo Park and trails of Elysian Park. Bobcats have even been spotted. But The Eastsider some longtime residents familiar with Elysian Park say they have never seen a fox in the neighborhood.
"I went back to my truck to grab my phone so I could take a photo," said Kleeger who spotted the fox at Park Drive at Ewing Street on Monday afternoon. "Luckily he/she was still there."
Foxes have been spotted in Griffith Park, so a fox in Elysian Park wouldn't be out of the question. We've approached an urban wildlife expert for more info about this latest urban wildlife sighting.
A Note From The Publisher
Community News Matters: Support The Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
Thank you to all the readers who helped us get through the past six months by donating and becoming Eastsider sponsors. Your generosity, along with a grant from Facebook, allowed us to continue bringing you breaking news, features and extensive coronavirus coverage.
But we still need your help. To continue producing this website, we will need to rely much more heavily than in the past on support from readers like you. For that reason, The Eastsider has launched a fall fundraiser.
Please consider giving so that we can keep the Eastsider appearing on your phone, laptop and desktop computer. We’re determined to keep you informed and connected to your community.
Please make your contribution by filling out the form below or click or tap here.
Sincerely,
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
- The Eastsider
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.