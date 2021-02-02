Echo Park - Free COVID-19 tests are now being offered at the Echo Park Pool parking lot on Colton Street, starting today.

The service will operate Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1419 Colton St. It is offered as a walk-up test, as well as drive-thru.

No appointments are necessary, according to a statement from Councilmember Gil Cedillo’s office. However, appointments are available through curative.com.

Although this testing site is billed as a pop-up, it will operate indefinitely, according a council office official.

This site opens three weeks after testing operations were closed down at Dodger Stadium and reopened as a vaccination center.