Where does Echo Park begin and Silver Lake end? And vice versa?

Someday, the Silver Lake Echo Park Gateway will let you know by marking the spot.

Plans for the gateway, which are being developed by the Bureau of Street Services, will include median and streetscape improvements, according to a City Council motion introduced by 13th District Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell. The gateway would be located on Sunset Boulevard between Coronado and Waterloo Streets. said council office spokesperson Dan Halden.

The project is still in the design phase. But planners hope to complete the plans by the end of the year, and begin construction in 2023, Halden said.

O’Farrell has asked for the release of $850,000 in the district’s redevelopment funds to cover the design and engineering costs, as well as a soil study.

This stretch of Sunset is where giant retaining walls have been built and more are planned to hold back the crumbling cliffs on both sides of the street.

So, what should the Silver Lake Echo Park Gateway (or the Echo Park Silver Lake Gateway, if you prefer) include? Please leave your suggestion in the comments section or send them to hello@theEastsiderLA.com.