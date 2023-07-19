Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Echo Park — A Canada Goose lays an average of five eggs a year, according to Geese Relief. If most of the chicks survive, you now have about six geese where you formerly had two. And if the goslings grow up to lay eggs in the same area, the goose population expands exponentially.
That's what's happening at Echo Park Lake, where the geese have become a swarm, marking their burgeoning territory with feathers and excrement. Most of the recent complaints about the park have not been about vendors or the lack of a fence, Council District 13 Field Deputy Laila Molina said at an Echo Park Neighborhood Council meeting. It's the geese.
“There used to be four large groups,” said Thomas Deboe, former chair of the Park Advisory Board. “Now there are 10 large groups.”
And a Canada Goose can poop one kilogram a day, according to the Weather Network.
“You can’t walk on the grass, you can’t enter from the street without stepping on it,” Deboe said.
This is not just a problem for Echo Park. Reports of Canada Goose infestations over the years have cropped up all over, including Denver, Seattle, Connecticut, and yes, Canada.
“The issue is not that they migrate, but that they sometimes find a place that they quite like and decide to stop and not migrate,” said Travis Longcore -- board president of the Los Angeles Audubon Society -- who confirmed that the Echo Park birds are, indeed, Canada Geese.
The City, however, can't just pick up these birds and move them somewhere else. Though the Canada Goose is not endangered, it is federally protected. Permits are required to capture, handle or kill these animals outside of an established hunting season, as well as to disturb or destroy any of the nests or eggs, according to Joanna Gilkeson of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
It’s not clear what the City plans to do about all this. The L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks has not responded to questions for this story.
Meanwhile, watch your step when you visit Echo Park Lake.
The Canada geese have been spreading all over the country for decades now. Probably first hit the Northeast, then the Midwest. Everywhere they show up, they become a problem, same complaints as here.
I know various methods have been tried to get rid of them, from bans on feeding the geese to actually emptying a pond they might have taken over, leaving it dry and so the geese leave to find new water. Neither of those solutions would appear to be doable at Echo Park, its actually been set up to accommodate and feed geese and ducks.
I also very much doubt Echo Park lake is the only place in LA they now are taking over. I presume the other parks with water also have them, and if they don’t, they will.
LA should not come up with its own brainstorm of how to address the issue, it should look to the other places with similar situations to Echo Park and elsewhere here and what worked in those places. (I’m not sure duck island can survive any approach to getting rid of the Canada geese.) Different situations surrounding a location will make a difference to how to approach this as compared to what other places around the country have done. I am doubtful there is any solution that will work at Echo Park, considering the federal restrictions noted in the article.
