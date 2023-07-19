Canada Geese at Echo Park Lake with pedestrians

Echo Park — A Canada Goose lays an average of five eggs a year, according to Geese Relief. If most of the chicks survive, you now have about six geese where you formerly had two. And if the goslings grow up to lay eggs in the same area, the goose population expands exponentially.

That's what's happening at Echo Park Lake, where the geese have become a swarm, marking their burgeoning territory with feathers and excrement. Most of the recent complaints about the park have not been about vendors or the lack of a fence, Council District 13 Field Deputy Laila Molina said at an Echo Park Neighborhood Council meeting. It's the geese.

Canada Geese at Echo Park Lake in the shade
Canada Geese at Echo Park Lake parking lot
Canada Geese by Echo Park Lake fountains
Canada Goose at Echo Park Lake with feather

