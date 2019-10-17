2800 Sunset blvd map

Echo Park --  Crews responded to a quarter-acre grass fire that broke out this afternoon near some residential buildings in the 2200 block of West Sunset Boulevard, said the L.A. Fire Department.

The buildings were not threatened, however, the LAFD reports.

The fire, which was reported shortly after 4 pm, appears to have started in some empty lots that once housed a community garden but are now slate for residential development.

The first units that arrived on the scene -- which is down the block from the Fire Station No. 20 -- said no additional ground or air units were need, indicating the fire was under control, said an LAFD spokesman.

