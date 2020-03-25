Has Dodger Stadium turned into a rental car lot?

Echo Park - Why are so many cars parked at Dodger Stadium when the ballpark has been closed to the public during the coronavirus outbreak?

That's what some people have been asking as what appears to be hundreds of vehicles have been parked in tight rows in the stadium lot near Academy Road. "Mobilization of some sort underway in dodger stadium parking lot," one person posted on Twitter.

It's still not clear what all those cars are doing there. But it appears that part of the ballpark property has been turned into a huge rental car storage lot as the rental business dries up during the pandemic.

Crews have been dropping the cars off and are then are being shuttled out in vans. An Echo Park resident says she has traced the vehicles back to Enterprise rentals. An Enterprise rep told her the company had been storing cars in locations throughout the L.A. area.

Parked cars have already filled up Santa Anita Racetrack, she was told. Then the convention center.

Next stop, Dodger Blue.

We’re waiting for Enterprise and the Dodgers to confirm all this for sure. But if that's where the cars came from, Enterprise is hardly alone in its search for massive parking areas.

With the travel and rental businesses slowed down by the coronavirus outbreak, car companies are moth-balling their cars in large lots everywhere - including Palm Springs, Ontario Airport in the San Gabriel Valley, and Hawaii’s Aloha Stadium.