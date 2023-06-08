Heavy Manner Library 1200

Heavy Manners Library in Echo Park aims to allows creatives to "feel empowered to make their own work."

Echo Park -- Local resident Matthew James-Wilson founded Echo Park’s Heavy Manners Library in 2021 with the goal of making art books and other expensive and rare reference materials more accessible. But, along the way, he, his co-founder Molly Soda and their staff created a neighborhood hub for local artists of many different mediums. 

James-Wilson hopes to create opportunities and space for artists to learn and practice new skills and present their finished work. The upstairs of the storefront on busy Alvarado street often serves as a gallery for artists to display their creations, while the downstairs space can be used for performances, workshops readings and more. 

