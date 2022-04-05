Echo Park - Sunset Beer Company is closing down after almost 11 years, citing gentrification. They also won't be opening a new location in Highland Park - citing anti-gentrification.

“We’re kind of between a rock and a hard place, right?” said John Nugent, co-owner of Sunset Beer. “I mean, there are few things left in Los Angeles that are affordable.”

Last week, the combination bottle shop and taproom posted a statement last week saying it will have to shut down after receiving a 60-day notice from the landlord, Santa Monica-based Redcar Properties. The shop plans to remain open through April.

“We aren’t closing because we’re cashing out (lord, that couldn’t be further from the truth). And we aren’t closing because we’re tired of the idea,” the statement read. “We’re closing because of one reason — Red Car Ltd./Industry Partners.”

The Eastsider reached out to Redcar for comment. A representative from the company said there probably would not be one.

As for moving to a new location for Sunset Beer, the beer store attempted to set up on York Boulevard in Highland Park in 2018 and 2019 but ultimately withdrew the effort, Nugent said.

“The mostly - not all, but mostly - anti-gentrification protestors delayed us long enough that it didn’t make financial sense anymore,” Nugent said.

Sometime after Redcar took over the mini-mall at 1498 Sunset Blvd., the tenants went onto month-to-month leases, according to Sunset Beer’s statement. Three of the businesses left, and Sunset Beer eventually received a notice saying rent would be almost quadrupled, the statement said.

Redcar has other projects on the Eastside, including Highland Park, Elysian Valley, and Echo Park.

An unfortunate side-effect here is that the building will retain the alcohol permit that Sunset Beer paid for, Nugent said. Businesses pay to obtain the permit, but the permit stays with the address, he said.

“Our beloved Los Angeles is, at best, small business unfriendly,” the store's statement said.