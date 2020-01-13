Echo Park -- A group of homeless advocates and other activists are protesting the planned removal of a large encampment at Echo Park Lake this morning.
Posts on Twitter by advocates and reporters show protestors gathered on the west side of the lake where numerous tents have popped up in recent months along the Glendale Boulevard side of the park.
The activists on Twitter said the clean up was expected to begin this morning. The Eastsider has contacted the Bureau of Sanitation and the Department of Recreation and Parks to confirm details about the encampment clean up.
A park ranger told KNX reporter John Baird that the homeless will be forced to move because a film crew has a permit to use the area.
A group of homeless advocates showed up this morning to protect the homeless community at Echo Park Lake from a major sweep. #echopark #homelessness #homelessnesscrisis pic.twitter.com/laTA4m6peU— Sophie Flay (@abc7sophie) January 13, 2020
Crews have not started clearing out the #homeless here in #EchoPark. But protesters are getting their signs ready. You can see the tents in the bs kground. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/XMFfQ0BZXx— Jon Baird (@KNXBaird) January 13, 2020
Monty, why don't you go live with them in a little tent lakeside and scrounge for food and freeze in the winter and broil in the summer sun. Then you can tell us how much you love it.
I have the answer. Get the protesters to clean the feces and urine, and take the squatters home with them!
Typical social justice warriors. It’s likely they don’t own a house or pay property taxes...
Yeah so we gotta pay a million bucks to have a house by the lake, but they get to live lakefront for free.... that makes no sense at all. Why even have a lake, just pave it all over and turn it into one giant housing development for the homeless at this rate
