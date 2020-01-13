Echo Park -- A group of homeless advocates and other activists are protesting the planned removal of a large encampment at Echo Park Lake this morning.

Posts on Twitter by advocates and reporters show protestors gathered on the west side of the lake where numerous tents have popped up in recent months along the Glendale Boulevard side of the park.

The activists on Twitter said the clean up was expected to begin this morning. The Eastsider has contacted the Bureau of Sanitation and the Department of Recreation and Parks to confirm details about the encampment clean up.

A park ranger told KNX reporter John Baird that the homeless will be forced to move because a film crew has a permit to use the area.

A group of homeless advocates showed up this morning to protect the homeless community at Echo Park Lake from a major sweep. #echopark #homelessness #homelessnesscrisis pic.twitter.com/laTA4m6peU — Sophie Flay (@abc7sophie) January 13, 2020