Echo Park - A homeless man was pronounced dead at the Echo Park Community Center, a recreation facility, on Patton Street Monday morning.

The deceased was Renado Vega Cruz, age 40, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:20 a.m.

An examination is pending, a coroner official said. A cause of death has not been determined.

The center is currently being used as a winter shelter for the homeless, according to the LA Homeless Services Authority.