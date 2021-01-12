Echo Park - A homeless man was pronounced dead at the Echo Park Community Center, a recreation facility, on Patton Street Monday morning.
The deceased was Renado Vega Cruz, age 40, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:20 a.m.
An examination is pending, a coroner official said. A cause of death has not been determined.
The center is currently being used as a winter shelter for the homeless, according to the LA Homeless Services Authority.
