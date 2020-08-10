Echo Park -- An 18-year-old woman died in a tent Sunday night next to Echo Park Lake -- the second death of a homeless person at the lake this summer.

The LAPD was called to the lake at about 6:20 pm and conducted a death investigation, said an LAPD spokesman. There is no indication it was a homicide at this time.

The L.A. County coroner identified the woman as 18-year-old Brianna Moore. An examination is pending, and the cause of death had not been determined as of Monday morning.

A video posted on Twitter on Sunday showed officers standing outside a white-and-maroon tent on the west side of the lake next to Glendale Boulevard.

The tent in which Moore died is one of the more than 100 that dot the lake, where a homeless encampment has mushroomed in recent months during the pandemic.

In June, 51-year-old Andrew Kettle was found dead inside a tent on the north side of Echo Park Lake, according to KCRW, which profiled his life and death as an as an example of the heightened risk of death every homeless person faces.