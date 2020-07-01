Echo Park - In turbulent times, we must protect our most vulnerable - and that includes the old neon sign for the House of Spirits.

The landmark sign is being moved by the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale "for safekeeping and repair," according to a statement from the museum.

"However the Museum intends to return the sign to its neighborhood as soon as a suitable new home can be found for it," the statement said.

Ever since the House of Spirits liquor store was irreparably damaged by fire in December 2018, the sign has been increasingly vulnerable to threats. Recently, portions of it were stolen, the museum statement said.

The sign, which has overlooked Echo Park Avenue for more than 60 years, is beloved neighborhood landmark, with neon clouds of smoke puffing from the chimney of a small house that's part of the sign. A second, sign was mounted on a pole in the parking lot out front.

The sign was donated to the museum by the Telis family, who still owns the building, according to the museum statement. The building was listed for sale in 2019, but that listing no longer exists.

"The sign is a complex and fragile work of art that needs special care," the museum statement said. "We hope that, through collaboration with local neighborhood groups and businesses, MONA can re-light the sign to its former glory."

Though the Tells family bought the store the 1970s, the museum dates the Googie-style pole sign to 1958 - designed by the Mueller Brothers. In the picture of the little cottage with the pink roof, animated smoke used to come out of the chimney.

The Museum of Neon Art also recently adopted another neon landmark from the Eastside when it took in the old “Circus of Books” sign from Silver Lake.