Echo Park -- Echo Park Lake was reopened this week after a two-month closure. But the chain-link fence that has encircled the park since the end of March has remained.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Recreation & Parks said the fence, which has four entrances, will remain for a while. But she did not know when it would be removed.

There has been talk of perhaps leaving the 29-acre park behind a fence permanently in the wake of the controversial homeless encampment that was removed two months ago.

Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell said he has heard such comments. "I'm not going to opine" on the topic, he said in an interview. "That is a conversation to be had by the community."

Most L.A. parks and green spaces are wide open. But there are a few exceptions.

The meadow at the Silver Lake Reservoir, for instance, has a chain link fence, but it's only about waist-high. Much taller fences enclose Los Angeles Historic State Park, on the edge of Chinatown, and Rio de Los Angeles State Park in Cypress Park.

Is it time to fence off Echo Park Lake? Take our poll below and please explain your reasons in the comments section below.