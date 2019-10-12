Echo Park -- A six-week film series showcasing women and emerging artists is also serving as a coming-out party for a new screening and event space created by filmmaker and distributor Ava DuVernay.

Located at the corner of Glendale Boulevard and Colton Street across from the Echo Park Deep Pool, the ARRAY 360 film series is being held in the newly completed Amanda Theater that's part of a three-building compound dubbed the ARRAY Creative Campus.

The theater in a renovated bow-truss building also doubles as an event space. The property is also home to a non-profit organization, a for-profit distribution company and a production company all founded by DuVernay.

Last weekend, ARRAY 360, which runs from Sept. 27 to Nov. 2, showcased Filipino cinema. This weekend, it features a conversation between Michael Mann and DuVernay and later this month there will be a weekend of marathon screenings devoted to the complete work of John Singleton.

Here's the remaining schedule:

Week 3 Saturday, 10/12

Centerpiece screening of Collateral (2004) including conversation with director Michael Mann moderated by Ava DuVernay.

Week 4 Saturday, 10/19

Filmmakers Garrett Bradley and Sophia Nahli present their short nonfiction work, Alone

and A Love Song for Latasha, related to the theme of reclaiming narratives.

Week 5 Saturday, 10/26, Sunday 10/27

“The Cinema of John Singleton”: Films screening: 2 Fast 2 Furious, Baby Boy, Boyz n the Hood, Four Brothers, Higher Learning, Poetic Justice, Rosewood, Shaft.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Week 6 Friday, 11/1

Special guests to discuss the Diop’s generational family filmmaking legacy. Atlantique (2019, LA Premiere) by Mati Diop and Hyenas (1992, LA Premiere of digital restoration) by Djibril Diop Mambéty.

Saturday, 11/2

Filmmaker Rosalie Varda presents tribute screenings of the first and last feature films directed by her mother, auteur Agnès Varda, La Pointe Courte (1956) and Varda by Agnès (2019, LA Premiere).

You can find the entire schedule and ticket prices here.