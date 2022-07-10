There are many ways to help backyard birds and wildlife this sun-cooked summer. But filling up water basins and putting out food is not necessary, say local wildlife experts.
“Wildlife has done fine here without our help and that includes during times of drought,” says Travis Longcore, president of the LA Audubon Society. “As someone who feeds birds, let’s be honest: we put out feeders and bird baths because we want to see wildlife, not because they need it.”
He reminds bird lovers to be responsible and keep everything clean; remember, stagnant water can breed mosquitos. Basins of water can also tempt raccoons and coyotes which can become nuisances to you and your neighbors.
Bird diseases can spread quickly at crowded fountains and feeders, says Denys Hemen of the California Wildlife Center. “If you see a bird with swollen eyes at your bird bath or feeder, take it down immediately,” he says, advising a cleaning with a 10 percent bleach solution and resting the container for two weeks before putting it back into circulation.
Consider growing you own wildlife food, suggests Evelyn Serrano of the Audubon Center at Debs Park. Shepoints out that native plants and shrubs provide shade and produce berries and seeds in addition to attracting tasty insects for wildlife.
