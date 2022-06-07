Hello!
Election Day has arrived. You can cast your ballot in-person at Vote Centers until 8 pm. The Vote Centers will also accept your vote-by-mail ballots or you can take them to a drop box location. Official results will be posted here beginning at about 8:15 pm.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Echo Park: A stripped down VW Bug reveals previous paint jobs.
NEWS
East Hollywood: A suspected burglar was injured after falling from a second-floor window while allegedly breaking into an apartment in the 1500 block of Edgemont Street. KTLA
Los Feliz: After sitting in storage for six years, the "Wings of Mexico," a bronze artwork, was dedicated after being installed near the Griffith Observatory. The Eastsider
Boyle Heights
New Japanese garden takes root
By Monica Rodriguez
It has been destroyed, rebuilt, neglected and rebuilt again over 90 years. Now, the fourth iteration of Roosevelt High’s Japanese garden is nearing completion.
The garden, also known as the Garden of Peace, is “a place of relaxation where students can go for breaks,” said Roosevelt Principal Ben Gertner.
However, that’s not the only use for the garden.
Students in a Japanese language program visit the garden. Those in ethnic studies courses use it to explore Japanese American history and “the tragedy of the Japanese internment and how it impacted the community of Boyle Heights,” Gertner said.
The garden, established in 1931, was a project of the school’s Japanese Club “to help give an understanding of the Japanese community,” said Candy Tanamachi, vice president of the Roosevelt High School Alumni Foundation.
But about a decade later, when World War II broke out, the garden was destroyed amid anti-Japanese sentiment.
In 1996, a group of Latino students recreated the garden with the help of Bruce Kongi, founder of the Japanese American National Museum. Another renovation was carried out about a decade later after the space had fallen into disrepair.
The new 5,500 square foot garden has more space and seating than the previous version and includes boulders and a bridge, said landscape architect Keiji Uesugi. Visitors will find a Japanese maple, a black pine and other plants typical of such a garden.
The newest version, part of the school's sweeping modernization project, sits in a more central location but was designed to feel as if it was tucked away without it being hidden.
“It’s going to [have] this hide and reveal aspect,” Uesugi said.
Pieces of the old garden, including a stone lantern, are being incorporated into the new site, said Russell McCarley, who has guided the project as a design manager with L.A. Unified.
The garden was designed with water conservation in mind, but the landscaping may require some changes amid the worsening drought, McCarley said.
While Tanamachi prefers the previous garden’s design, Uesugi said the new version balances old and new.
“This is a Japanese-American garden,” he said.
In more school news ...
Highland Park: Two Franklin High seniors will be honored today for outstanding attendance during 12 years of school, including the pandemic years. Adinael Gastelum and Henry Montana are among 10 students who will be recognized by L.A. Unified during the Lifetime Attendance Achievement Awards ceremony. Gastelum will attend Cal State Los Angeles and major in mechanical engineering. Montana is headed to the University of Pennsylvania and will major in astrophysics.
Los Feliz: More than 100 graduating seniors from Marshall High will walk in their caps and gowns to Franklin Elementary on Friday morning during a Senior Walk, a tradition that's more common in other parts of the country. The route should be familiar to the students, most of whom went to Franklin Elementary, said Marshall Principal Gary Garcia.
Commencement Hopping: New Supt. Alberto Carvalho will be busy the next couple of days dashing across the city to attend more than two dozen graduation ceremonies, with as many as four in the same day.
Today, June 7, for example, he will be at ceremonies for Esteban Torres High School East Los Angeles Performing Arts Magnet and the Eagle Rock High School Gifted, Highly Gifted, High Ability Magnet. On Saturday, he will attend commencement at Hilda Solis Learning Academy in East L.A. in the morning and then ceremonies for Marshall High and Wilson High in the evening.
We hope the superintendent hasn't underestimated traffic in his new hometown.
