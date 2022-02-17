Echo Park - Fernando Velazquez was known to radio listeners as a contributor, host and advocate of Spanish-language news programming at public radio station KPFK. Along his own street, though, he was known as a gardener, tending to vegetables and flowers in a steeply sloped traffic median for 20 or so years ago.

This week, the station and his neighbors mourned the passing of Velazquez, who died on Feb. 12 after suffering a brain aneurysm, KPFK announced. He was 73, according to his next-door neighbor, Gretchen Nielsen.

Fernando was born on September 22, 1948 in Sinaloa, Mexico, according to a statement released through Nielsen. He earned an education in sound engineering.

He began working at KPFK in the early 1980s at the Colectivo Latinoamericano, KPFK's first Spanish-language programming block, according to KPFK. He was a former news director, a member of KPFK’s Local Station Board, and most recently a co-producer and anchor of Informativo Pacifica, a Spanish-language news program.

“His dedication to his work was unparalleled,” a friend said in an online fundraiser to cover funeral expenses . “He generously gave of himself to those in need and advocated for the underdog.”

On Lilac Terrace near Dodger Stadium, his neighbors knew Velazquez as the founder of an unofficial community garden that sprouted in the traffic median. Here, everything from stalks of corn and geraniums grew, some planted in wooden boxes and milk crates.

Working alongside Velazquez, Nielsen heard stories of his other odd jobs over the years, including building speedboats in Long Beach, working in a Skid Row hotel, and performing in a rock band - first in Tijuana, and later in Southern California.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Martinez, his sons, Jason Stromsodt, Jethro Stromsodt, and his daughter Nayeli Maxson Velazquez.

“Part of what made him a very important person in our neighborhood was that the garden was a connecting point,” Nielsen said. “It was beyond the garden. I think people came down this street simply to talk to him and connect to him.”