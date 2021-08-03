Echo Park -- The L.A. Police Commission today unanimously approved an LAPD report on its handling of the contentious demonstrations held last March over the closure of large homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake.

But local journalism organizations, which have criticized the LAPD over detaining reporters during the protests, denounced the report as insufficient and had asked commissioners to reject it.

The report will next go to Mayor Eric Garcetti and the Los Angeles City Council for review.

During the protests, officers arrested 182 people for failure to disperse. On June 11, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced that 179 people arrested for failure to disperse would not be charged. Journalists -- including the Los Angeles Times' James Queally and Spectrum News 1's Kate Cagle -- were detained and released shortly after, but two reporters for the nonprofit online outlet Knock L.A. were detained for hours.

In the after-action report, the Los Angeles Police Department said it needs a better system for dealing with the rise in independent journalists and "observers," and may need "a formal policy or specific guidance regarding what actions field supervisors and officers should take when [they] detain someone at the scene of an unlawful assembly."

Deputy Chief Alfred Labrada alleged that activist "internet bloggers" pose as journalists while "actively antagonizing the police."

The department's report similarly said that "many activists double as online reporters for alternative news sources" and that they "expect to be given free access during crowd control situations, while antagonizing officers and impeding police action."

The report recommends that the department consider publishing "a formal policy or specific guidance" on what officers should do if they arrest an accredited member of the media during an unlawful assembly. The department's policy states that it should accommodate the media, but it doesn't have a policy to automatically release them if they are detained during an unlawful assembly.

"The public should be disturbed by the Los Angeles Police Department's repeated insistence in this report that it has the right to arrest journalists standing in public spaces whenever it decides that the First Amendment has become inconvenient," the Executive Committee of Media Guild of the West said in a statement Monday. "We urge state lawmakers and Gov. Newsom to enact SB 98 to recognize the rightful role of the press in documenting protests without police interference."

The Society of Professional Journalists' Los Angeles chapter said in a letter to the commission that it "rejects the LAPD's distinction between `legitimate' and advocacy journalists" and that "the First Amendment makes no content-based distinction among members of the press, or among citizens exercising their First Amendment rights, and neither do we."

Rampart Capt. Alfonso Lopez also told the commission that members of the media who were detained did not identify themselves as media.

"Despite five dispersal orders and two orders given directly to members of the media, no one from the crowd identified themselves as members of the media. It was not until after the crowd has been placed under arrest and officers were individually detaining people, that the individuals identified themselves," he said.

During the Police Commission's meeting, Spectrum News 1's Cagle tweeted -- along with a video of her being detained during the protests while she was identifying herself as a reporter -- that the department was erasing her from the media arrests in their report to commissioners.

According to Los Angeles Press Club, the department did not collaborate with any of the detained journalists, or journalists shot with less lethal munitions, for the report.

"(Interviewing the journalists) seems like a basic step for any investigation. Without it, the report's discussion of police-press interactions is a rough draft, not a reliable accounting," Adam Rose, chair of the press rights committee for the L.A. Press Club, said in a call into the meeting. "It doesn't address potential problems with dispersal orders or `Crespo' areas. There are unsubstantiated claims and mischaracterizations caused by missing context. And abuses have been overlooked.

"You should be aware of how LAPD treated a few people who were just trying to do their job at Echo Park," he added, citing Cagle and Queally, who also identified himself while being detained.

Rose also cited two photographers who were shot by officers with less lethal munitions: freelancer Christian Monterrosa, who was credentialed by the LAPD, and the Los Angeles Times' Luis Sinco, who he said was "shot unprovoked and inexplicably, all on video."

Additionally, Rose noted that student journalist Keliyah Williams of the L.A. Collegian was arrested and James Duffy, also of the Collegian, was not given access to a news conference.

Rose said none of the journalists was interviewed for the report.

The SPJ's Los Angeles chapter also expressed concern that journalists who were involved in the protests were not interviewed "to create an accurate and well-rounded account," according to SPJ/LA's letter to the police commission.

It also said the department misunderstands or misrepresents the use of media pens, saying that journalists are not required to remain in the "Crespo" press area and doing such would make it virtually impossible to cover a fast-breaking incident.