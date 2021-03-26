News Brief Echo Park.JPG

Echo Park - “A public park on the edge of downtown Los Angeles never should have been allowed to become an encampment,” said Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez - criticizing city leaders not so much for Thursday's shutdown of the park, but for the two years in which the lakeside tent city was allowed to grow.

“As friction [at the park] mounted, city officials underreacted,” Lopez said, “allowing the situation to fester while trying to please all sides, only to then swoop in with a heavy hand.”

Read more at the Los Angeles Times.

 

