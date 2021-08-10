Echo Park -- A Los Angeles Police Department officer was hospitalized today after he was attacked by a dog during a narcotics investigation near Dodger Stadium.

LAPD officers were conducting the investigation at about 3:20 p.m. near an apartment building in the 1300 block of Sunset Boulevard when the dog attacked the officer, said Officer William Cooper of the LAPD Media Relations Division.

The officer shot and killed the dog in the attack. The officer was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, treated and listed in stable condition, Cooper said.

LAPD Force Investigation Division personnel were investigating the shooting. No further details regarding the attack or the investigation were immediately available.

No suspects were taken into custody in the narcotics investigation, Cooper said.