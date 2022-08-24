LAPD police dog

LAPD police dog before it jumps into bushes to attack a suspect.

Echo Park - The LAPD has released body-cam video of a suspect attacked by a police dog last month. 

A police summary of the incident said the suspect, 27-year-old Eric Patterson, was a known gang member with an active fugitive warrant. He was spotted by police on July 5 at about 10:20 p.m. Authorities said Patterson fled on foot. A police dog was brought in, and the animal located the suspect in shrubbery behind a home in the 1500 block of Temple Street near Alvarado Street

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

