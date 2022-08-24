Echo Park - The LAPD has released body-cam video of a suspect attacked by a police dog last month.
A police summary of the incident said the suspect, 27-year-old Eric Patterson, was a known gang member with an active fugitive warrant. He was spotted by police on July 5 at about 10:20 p.m. Authorities said Patterson fled on foot. A police dog was brought in, and the animal located the suspect in shrubbery behind a home in the 1500 block of Temple Street near Alvarado Street
Video from police body-cam footage shows officers chasing the suspect before a police dog is brought in and catches the suspect in some bushes. The video does not show the attack, but it does show the injuries.
Patterson was treated for injuries to his right arm and back that resulted from contact with the dog. Police said a 380 semi-automatic handgun was recovered along the suspect’s path of travel.
The use of force is being investigated over the next several months, according to LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz, speaking in a video briefing.
